Stolen car's owner spots it for North Little Rock police

Police in North Little Rock arrested a man Thursday after he was found in a car reported stolen by the owner, who happened to see it drive by him, according to a report. Police charged 45-year-old Roderick Williams of North Little Rock with theft by receiving after finding him behind the wheel of the black Honda Accord, which was parked on 35th Street around 3:15 p.m. The owner of the Accord had earlier called police to say he had seen a black man driving his car south on Crutcher Street in North Little Rock, according to Williams' arrest report.

