Sherwood looks at raising sewer rates 15%

Sherwood aldermen will consider a 15 percent increase in sewer rates for Sherwood Wastewater customers at today's 7 p.m. City Council meeting at Sherwood City Hall. Residents will be able to comment on the proposal during a 6:30 p.m. public hearing before the meeting in City Council chambers at 2201 E. Kiehl Ave. The council's regular monthly meeting is being moved to today from Dec. 26 because of the Christmas holiday.

