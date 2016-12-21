Rock & soul duo release CD 'Can't Afford California'

For the musical duo Dazz & Brie, being unable to move to California to pursue their dreams inspired the title of their just-released first album. "Can't Afford California" is a CD whose title holds multiple meanings for Dazzmin K. Murry, who hails from North Little Rock, and Kabrelyn Boyce, who hails from nearby Atlanta, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.