Public housing looks outward
Several public housing agencies across Arkansas are looking to save crumbling housing projects by injecting private capital under a federal program. The Rental Assistance Demonstration program, formed in 2012 but still in its infancy, is the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department's latest attempt to shore up the nation's public housing sector while it grapples with decades of underfunding from Congress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the truth about the jews
|7 hr
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13)
|8 hr
|Kathy
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|Dec 24
|Pam
|1
|Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ...
|Dec 23
|Dolly
|9
|Girl at Cotham's in Scott (Jul '14)
|Dec 23
|Nlr
|2
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Dec 23
|cheetos
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC