Police beat

Sgt. Brian Dedrick, spokesman for the Police Department, said officers responded at 10:16 a.m. to a report of a robbery at 4140 John F. Kennedy Boulevard in North Little Rock. An Arkansas woman honked at a driver who cut her off in North Little Rock traffic, and the driver pulled up alongside her vehicle and threatened her with a handgun, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.