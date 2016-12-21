Police beat

Police beat

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: NWAonline

Sgt. Brian Dedrick, spokesman for the Police Department, said officers responded at 10:16 a.m. to a report of a robbery at 4140 John F. Kennedy Boulevard in North Little Rock. An Arkansas woman honked at a driver who cut her off in North Little Rock traffic, and the driver pulled up alongside her vehicle and threatened her with a handgun, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski... 13 hr Pam 1
News Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ... Fri Dolly 9
Girl at Cotham's in Scott (Jul '14) Fri Nlr 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Dudley 20,741
News Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe... Fri cheetos 2
black is beautiful Fri kyman 2
make america great again exile trump!!! Fri kyman 6
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,516 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,552

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC