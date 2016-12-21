Police arrest North Little Rock man in killing over beer
The November slaying of a man in Pulaski County resulted from an argument over beer, another man arrested Wednesday in his killing told authorities. Kirk Young Jr., 45, of North Little Rock told the Pulaski County sheriff's office that he was with 65-year-old Jerry Dwight Stubbs on Nov. 10 at 23619 Arkansas 365 North near Maumelle.
