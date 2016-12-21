Plan to design, pay for LR high school jelling
Little Rock Deputy Superintendent Marvin Burton is shown speaking during the press conference announcing the three-year, $150,000 dollar commitment partnership between the Little Rock Regional Chamber and Fifty for the Future and New Hall High School Wednesday, May 25, 2016. Jim Ross, a member of the Little Rock School Board at the time it was dissolved by the state, is shown in this file photo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Because you read every word
|2 hr
|I see you reading...
|3
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|9 hr
|Finally
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,764
|Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13)
|Dec 26
|Kathy
|12
|Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ...
|Dec 23
|Dolly
|9
|Girl at Cotham's in Scott (Jul '14)
|Dec 23
|Nlr
|2
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC