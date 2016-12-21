Plan to design, pay for LR high schoo...

Plan to design, pay for LR high school jelling

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: NWAonline

Little Rock Deputy Superintendent Marvin Burton is shown speaking during the press conference announcing the three-year, $150,000 dollar commitment partnership between the Little Rock Regional Chamber and Fifty for the Future and New Hall High School Wednesday, May 25, 2016. Jim Ross, a member of the Little Rock School Board at the time it was dissolved by the state, is shown in this file photo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Because you read every word 2 hr I see you reading... 3
Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski... 9 hr Finally 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr anybody anywhere 20,764
Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13) Dec 26 Kathy 12
News Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ... Dec 23 Dolly 9
Girl at Cotham's in Scott (Jul '14) Dec 23 Nlr 2
News Arctic air headed for Arkansas Dec 17 Deplorableknuckle... 2
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,717 • Total comments across all topics: 277,528,491

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC