Panel OKs 13-year renewal of charter

Friday Dec 16 Read more: NWAonline

The state's Charter Authorizing Panel on Thursday voted in support of a 13-year charter renewal for the 2,000-student LISA Academy system in Little Rock and North Little Rock, and a three-year charter renewal for the academically struggling Little Rock Preparatory Academy. The LISA Academy's 13-year charter renewal -- if confirmed by the state Board of Education early next year -- will be a first in the state's 17-year history of open-enrollment charter schools.

