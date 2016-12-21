NLR man arrested in rapes of 2 women in their homes
Police arrested a 23-year-old man on Christmas Eve after authorities connected his DNA to two separate rape cases in North Little Rock that occurred weeks apart, court records said. Devontai Lamar Peer of North Little Rock is accused of raping two women, one in November and the other in early December, and faces multiple felony charges in connection with the crimes.
