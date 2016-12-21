Four Nursing Homes Add Up to $29M Sale

Four Nursing Homes Add Up to $29M Sale

Affiliates of Kotel Management of Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, bought four properties from affiliates of AdCare Property Holdings LLC of Atlanta: The 154-bed Little Rock Subacute & Rehabilitation Center at 5720 W. Markham St., $8.2 million.

