Final 6 votes raise NLR workers' pay

North Little Rock aldermen ended their activities for the year Tuesday night by approving 2 percent raises for most city employees and for themselves, pay increases that were already included in the city budget for 2017. The six resolutions unanimously approved cover nonuniformed employees, full-time salaried workers, fire chiefs, firefighters, police officers and police supervisors, and the city's 11 elected officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.