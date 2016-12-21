Charter system's renewal advised

Charter system's renewal advised

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: NWAonline

Lenisha Broadway, regional vice president for the national Lighthouse Academies Inc. in Arkansas, addresses the state Charter Authorizing Board on Wednesday in Little Rock. Broadway spoke in favor of a five-year renewal for Jacksonville Lighthouse Academy, a charter school that operates three campuses for nearly 1,000 students.

