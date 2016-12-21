Broadway Bridge closure nears halfway...

Broadway Bridge closure nears halfway mark; project going smoothly, officials say

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Arkansas Online

If the sunshine holds and the winter stays warm, the Broadway Bridge should open to traffic in early spring to the delight of Little Rock and North Little Rock residents alike, said Danny Straessle, a spokesman for the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department.

Read more at Arkansas Online.

