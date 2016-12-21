Arkansas public housing looks for help from federal program
Several Arkansas public housing agencies are hoping a federal program can use private money to make up for underfunding in the state's deteriorating housing projects. The Rental Assistance Demonstration program is the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department's latest attempt to support the country's public housing sector while grappling with decades of underfunding from Congress, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
