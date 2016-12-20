Arkansas marijuana commission to license five cultivation centers initially
The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission held its second meeting this afternoon and began in earnest the process of establishing rules for the licensing of dispensaries and cultivation facilities authorized by Issue 6, the pro-pot amendment approved by voters in November. The commission faces a time crunch right out of the gate, since the medical marijuana amendment specifies dates for rolling out the regulatory regime.
