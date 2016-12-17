Arctic air headed for Arkansas

Arctic air headed for Arkansas

There are 2 comments on the NWAonline story from Saturday Dec 17, titled Arctic air headed for Arkansas. In it, NWAonline reports that:

Highway Department workers Benjie McKenzie, and Dustin McCool tighten chains securing a salt-spreading unit to a dump truck at a work yard Friday in North Little Rock as crews prepare for possible dicey weather during the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop by more than 40 degrees this evening as a blast of cold, Arctic air hits the state, bringing blustery winds, storms and a chance for snow, forecasters said.

Now_What-

“LMAO At You”

#1 Saturday Dec 17
NO, No say it's not so.

Deplorableknuckl edragger

Newport, AR

#3 Saturday Dec 17
Now_What- wrote:
NO, No say it's not so.
It's those pesky Russians fault.

