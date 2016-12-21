After 12 years with no raises, NLR aldermen head for 2nd in row

After receiving a pay increase this year for the first time in 12 years, North Little Rock aldermen are in line for a second consecutive bump in their pay, as proposed in a series of resolutions to provide raises for all elected officials and city employees in 2017. Six resolutions to be in front of the North Little Rock City Council at its meeting Tuesday cover nonuniformed employees, full-time salaried workers, fire chiefs, firefighters, police officers, police supervisors and the city's 11 elected officials.

