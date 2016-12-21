After 12 years with no raises, NLR aldermen head for 2nd in row
After receiving a pay increase this year for the first time in 12 years, North Little Rock aldermen are in line for a second consecutive bump in their pay, as proposed in a series of resolutions to provide raises for all elected officials and city employees in 2017. Six resolutions to be in front of the North Little Rock City Council at its meeting Tuesday cover nonuniformed employees, full-time salaried workers, fire chiefs, firefighters, police officers, police supervisors and the city's 11 elected officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|13 hr
|Pam
|1
|Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ...
|Fri
|Dolly
|9
|Girl at Cotham's in Scott (Jul '14)
|Fri
|Nlr
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Dudley
|20,741
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Fri
|cheetos
|2
|black is beautiful
|Fri
|kyman
|2
|make america great again exile trump!!!
|Fri
|kyman
|6
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC