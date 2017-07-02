Fort Myers church mourns slain congre...

Fort Myers church mourns slain congregant

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jul 2 Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

And so did calls for justice, days after an arrest was made in the murder of the 77-year-old North Fort Myers woman. Suspect Brett Pleasant, 51, of Fort Myers, is being held without bond and faces second-degree murder and robbery charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review; Backstreets bar. 21 min Shallow Hal 1
News Restaurant to open at Club Blu site Mon Tommy 1
Use extreme financial caution at Lookers! (Jan '16) Mon NotAsDumbAsYou 9
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Sun Shallow Hal 3
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... Jul 2 Dance floor 10
News Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15) Jun 29 Olivia Newtons John 10
The REAL reasons guys are no longer asking wome... Jun 29 hunter 6
See all North Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Fort Myers Forum Now

North Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
 

North Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,527 • Total comments across all topics: 282,244,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC