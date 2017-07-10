Civic association to discuss North Fort Myers name change
"I think North Fort Myers evokes no sense of passion or prettiness or anything else. It's just a geographic that tells you it's North of Fort Myers," said Land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|34 min
|Pfft
|5
|Review; Backstreets bar.
|6 hr
|Matt
|2
|Backstreets bar
|6 hr
|Jess
|20
|Ask out a bartender = up to 135 years to life i...
|Tue
|FBI Warning
|1
|Defenders MC a poser group! (Sep '11)
|Mon
|Dobber
|39
|The REAL reasons guys are no longer asking wome...
|Sun
|Prince John
|9
|Going single to a wedding? If you're a guy, DO...
|Jul 7
|Prince John
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC