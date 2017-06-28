Top prize claimed in Monopoly $5,000,000 Florida Edition Scratch-Off game
The Florida Lottery announces that Jeffrey Puleski, 54, trustee of "The Puleski Family Trust Made June 20, 2017," of North Fort Myers, claimed a top prize in the MONOPOLYa $5,000,000 FLORIDA EDITION Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The Puleski Family Trust Made June 20, 2017, chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3.84 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|8 hr
|Olivia Newtons John
|10
|The REAL reasons guys are no longer asking wome...
|17 hr
|hunter
|6
|Rejected by your favorite bartender/waitress?
|Jun 27
|Dating advisory
|1
|The dating scene for guys is hopeless in America!
|Jun 26
|Prince John
|1
|Backstreets bar
|Jun 26
|Joe
|18
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Jun 26
|SickofFuckcillo
|49
|Review: Mom & Pop's Discount Tire & Auto Repair... (Apr '14)
|Jun 26
|Johnny B
|8
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC