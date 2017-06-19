Robber storms into N. Fort Myers store armed with rifle
Deputies are searching for a man who stormed into a North Fort Myers convenience store armed with a rifle late Sunday night. He is described as a white male, 5'9", medium build, with blue or light colored eyes, wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, brown boots and a black bandana covering his mouth and eyes.
