North Fort Myers woman murdered, deputies say
Leasure's body was found by a Covenant Presbyterian Church volunteer after she didn't show up for Vacation Bible School. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 477-1000.
