NBC2 Viewer Question: What exactly is a 'Potential Tropical Cyclone'?

Tuesday Jun 20

Our team of meteorologists has been getting a lot of questions from folks asking what a "Potential Tropical Cyclone" is, and why the National Hurricane Center is issuing forecast cones on them. The best way to think of a potential tropical cyclone is to picture a storm system too disorganized to be considered a tropical depression, tropical storm or hurricane.

