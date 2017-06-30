Man killed in Cape Coral shooting
Officers responded to a home in the 2100 block of Kismet Parkway West between El Dorado and Chiquita Boulevards around 8 p.m. NBC2 cameras spotted what appeared to be bullet holes in the home's garage and a car parked in the driveway. A recently-released felon from Maine has been arrested for the murder of a North Fort Myers churchgoer, the Lee County Sheriff's Office announced late Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|5 min
|Shallow Hal
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|1 hr
|Dance floor
|10
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Jun 29
|Olivia Newtons John
|10
|The REAL reasons guys are no longer asking wome...
|Jun 29
|hunter
|6
|Rejected by your favorite bartender/waitress?
|Jun 27
|Dating advisory
|1
|The dating scene for guys is hopeless in America!
|Jun 26
|Prince John
|1
|Backstreets bar
|Jun 26
|Joe
|18
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC