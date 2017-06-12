Lee man allegedly sexually assaults w...

Lee man allegedly sexually assaults woman in abandoned home

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: NBC2 News

A North Fort Myers man is accused of dragging a woman into a home and then sexually assaulting her Saturday. According to the sheriff's office website, this is his fourth arrest as of 2011 on charges of drug possession and battery causing bodily harm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le... 7 hr Baffled 6
Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd... Fri Not happy 4
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Jun 16 Shallow Hal 1
Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ... Jun 11 Single and jealous 6
News Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri... Jun 11 laughsarefree 1
No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more... Jun 11 Healthy minute 3
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... Jun 8 Dixie Ladies 9
See all North Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Fort Myers Forum Now

North Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

North Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,436 • Total comments across all topics: 281,867,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC