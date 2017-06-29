Grades up at Lee schools; district earns a - B'
The School Distict of Lee County saw overall improvement for the 2016-17 school year, according to preliminary grades released Thursday by the Florida Department of Education. Two West Zone schools, Caloosa and Bayshore elementaries, saw their efforts improve by two letter grades, from a 'C' to an 'A.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|17 hr
|Olivia Newtons John
|10
|The REAL reasons guys are no longer asking wome...
|Thu
|hunter
|6
|Rejected by your favorite bartender/waitress?
|Jun 27
|Dating advisory
|1
|The dating scene for guys is hopeless in America!
|Jun 26
|Prince John
|1
|Backstreets bar
|Jun 26
|Joe
|18
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Jun 26
|SickofFuckcillo
|49
|Review: Mom & Pop's Discount Tire & Auto Repair... (Apr '14)
|Jun 26
|Johnny B
|8
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC