Custom boat builder Nor-Tec to expand
Negotiating an incentive agreement between the City of Cape Coral and NT? Manufacturing took more than six months, but the deal provides high-paying job opportunities for city residents and a myriad of tax base increases for the city. City Economic Development Director Dana Brunett presented the agreement to City Council last Monday for approval, calling the $3 million investment by the high-performance boat manufacturer that was looking to expand its operations in Cape Coral a great deal for the city and its residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd...
|3 hr
|Not happy
|3
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|Jun 11
|Single and jealous
|6
|Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri...
|Jun 11
|laughsarefree
|1
|No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more...
|Jun 11
|Healthy minute
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Jun 8
|Dixie Ladies
|9
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Jun 8
|Boyfriend
|31
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Jun 8
|Boyfriend
|23
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC