Council votes to begin Dunbar's sludg...

Council votes to begin Dunbar's sludge dump cleaning process

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: NBC2 News

The Fort Myers City Council heard from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Monday night about the former toxic dump site in city limits. At first, Councilwoman Terolyn Watson's called for the council to vote to re-test the contaminated land as the last time it was tested was 2007.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Bottom Line (TBL) club in Fort Myers is per... 8 hr Party man 1
Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ... 9 hr Single and jealous 7
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) Tue Steel 23
Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13) Mon Kate 11
Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le... Jun 18 Baffled 6
Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd... Jun 16 Not happy 4
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Jun 16 Shallow Hal 1
See all North Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Fort Myers Forum Now

North Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

North Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,640 • Total comments across all topics: 281,938,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC