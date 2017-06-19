Council votes to begin Dunbar's sludge dump cleaning process
The Fort Myers City Council heard from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Monday night about the former toxic dump site in city limits. At first, Councilwoman Terolyn Watson's called for the council to vote to re-test the contaminated land as the last time it was tested was 2007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bottom Line (TBL) club in Fort Myers is per...
|8 hr
|Party man
|1
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|9 hr
|Single and jealous
|7
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|Tue
|Steel
|23
|Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13)
|Mon
|Kate
|11
|Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le...
|Jun 18
|Baffled
|6
|Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd...
|Jun 16
|Not happy
|4
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Jun 16
|Shallow Hal
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC