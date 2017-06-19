Cape Coral signs water pumping deal w...

Cape Coral signs water pumping deal with FGUA

18 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

The City of Cape Coral has signed an agreement with the Florida Governmental Utility Authority to pump water into the water supply. The plan is to pump up to 6 million gallons a day of treated water from the FGUA's wastewater treatment plant on Del Prado Boulevard in North Fort Myers.

