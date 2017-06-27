Businesses advised: - Have a hurrican...

Businesses advised: - Have a hurricane plan'

With hurricane season under way, North Fort Myers businesses were advised to make sure they had a storm plan ready. Bryan Avery, of Allstate Insurance, told business owners and managers attending the monthly North Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce Business Leaders Luncheon in the Dolphin Room at the Shell Factory last week to treat their business as they would treat their home.

