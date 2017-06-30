Arrest announced in murder of N. Fort Myers woman
An arrest was made in the case of a murdered North Fort Myers churchgoer Thursday night, according to a press conference held by the Lee County Sheriff's Office. The victim was found last Wednesday morning inside her Parkway condo on Hancock Bridge Parkway by a Covenant Presbyterian Church volunteer after she didn't show up for Vacation Bible School.
