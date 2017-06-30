2 women imprisoned, raped by N. Fort ...

2 women imprisoned, raped by N. Fort Myers man

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: NBC2 News

Another rape victim was identified Thursday, adding to the charges of a North Fort Myers man who is behind bars for sexually battering another woman in early June. Anthony Gene Smith, Jr. is now charged with two counts of sexual battery with force, two counts of burglary, robbery, and false imprisonment.

