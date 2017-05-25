Woman wanted for meat theft in North Fort Myers
A criminal with a craving for red meat hit the Winn-Dixie on Palm Bach Boulevard not once or twice, but four times in May. "That's kind of odd that she got away with it that many days in a row," said Simon Xayamounkhoun, owner of Platinum Image. Police said surveillance video shows the suspect filling her cart and then slipping close to 14 packages of meat at one time into her purse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Only friendly, sociable people allowed at the n...
|3 hr
|Social man
|1
|Backstreets bar
|5 hr
|Zipper King
|6
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|13 hr
|LamarCapricorn
|37
|Car hit by bullets in Fort Myers
|22 hr
|Party man
|1
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|May 23
|Jennifer
|40
|Inspectors to survey pool where Cape Coral sibl...
|May 23
|Quitcherbeachin
|1
|Study warns of deepening Florida water shortage...
|May 23
|Floridian
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC