Woman wanted for meat theft in North Fort Myers

A criminal with a craving for red meat hit the Winn-Dixie on Palm Bach Boulevard not once or twice, but four times in May. "That's kind of odd that she got away with it that many days in a row," said Simon Xayamounkhoun, owner of Platinum Image. Police said surveillance video shows the suspect filling her cart and then slipping close to 14 packages of meat at one time into her purse.

