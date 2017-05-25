Water wells drying up in Lee County
Water wells have been drying up in Lehigh Acres and Cape Coral. The problem is now stretching into North Fort Myers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backstreets bar
|41 min
|Zipper King
|6
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|9 hr
|LamarCapricorn
|37
|Car hit by bullets in Fort Myers
|17 hr
|Party man
|1
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|May 23
|Jennifer
|40
|Inspectors to survey pool where Cape Coral sibl...
|May 23
|Quitcherbeachin
|1
|Study warns of deepening Florida water shortage...
|May 23
|Floridian
|2
|Comcast
|May 23
|Bill
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC