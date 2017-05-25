Water wells drying up in Lee County

Water wells drying up in Lee County

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: NBC2 News

Water wells have been drying up in Lehigh Acres and Cape Coral. The problem is now stretching into North Fort Myers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Backstreets bar 41 min Zipper King 6
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) 9 hr LamarCapricorn 37
News Car hit by bullets in Fort Myers 17 hr Party man 1
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... May 23 Jennifer 40
News Inspectors to survey pool where Cape Coral sibl... May 23 Quitcherbeachin 1
News Study warns of deepening Florida water shortage... May 23 Floridian 2
Comcast May 23 Bill 2
See all North Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Fort Myers Forum Now

North Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Microsoft
  2. Recession
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Gay Marriage
 

North Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,449 • Total comments across all topics: 281,277,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC