Water quality warning issued for North Shore Park

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is advising the public not to enter the water at North Shore Park due to high levels of bacteria identified in routine testing. The beach park is in North Fort Myers at the foot of the U.S. 41 bridge at 13001 N. Cleveland Ave and is used primarily by boaters and anglers who are warned not to swim or wade in the water.

