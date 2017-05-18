Victim ID'd in fatal Cape Coral shooting

Victim ID'd in fatal Cape Coral shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: NBC2 News

The man who died in the hospital after being shot in Cape Coral Monday morning has been identified, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... 6 hr Dixie Ladies 31
Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ... Fri Prophecy 8
News SWFL gained nearly 3,200 new private-sector job... Fri Prophecy 1
News Property manager pushed for fence at Cape Coral... Thu Disgusted 1
Pool fences Thu Disgusted 1
Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le... May 18 Prince John 4
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) May 17 Termite 36
See all North Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Fort Myers Forum Now

North Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

North Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,237 • Total comments across all topics: 281,158,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC