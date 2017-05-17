UPDATED: Cape man charged after shooting alleged robber
The victim in Monday morning's fatal shooting incident has been identified as Roy A. Pike III, 28, of North Fort Myers. A Cape Coral man remained in jail on Tuesday after fatally shooting a man who he said broke into his home and tried to rob him at gunpoint.
