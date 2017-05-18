Trump, Pence portraits missing from s...

Trump, Pence portraits missing from some Lee federal buildings

Wednesday May 17

Some people are outraged who wonder why official portraits of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are not hanging in all Lee County federal buildings. In the federal courthouse in downtown Fort Myers, you'll see find a bare wall where pictures of President Barrack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden hung for eight years.

North Fort Myers, FL

