Small liquor stores hail gov's veto of big-box bill
Mom and pop liquor stores were hailing Gov. Rick Scott on Thursday after he vetoed a bill that would have allowed big-box stores to sell hard liquor. Big stores like Wal-Mart and Target can only sell liquor in a separate building.
