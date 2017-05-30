Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restrictions
After the first significant rain event in more than a month, NBC2 is asking Cape Coral officials how long until once-a-week watering restrictions are lifted from residents. Utilities Director Jeff Pearson said it could take until July for normal watering schedules to be put back in place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stay AWAY from the pavillion at Yacht Club Beac...
|4 hr
|walter
|5
|Review: Travis Jewelers Cape Coral LLC (Jul '11)
|Sat
|TerriM
|4
|Backstreets bar
|Fri
|Jazzy
|16
|Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very...
|May 31
|Not happy
|7
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|May 31
|Dixie Ladies
|30
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|May 31
|Prince John
|6
|Danger!!! Male bike night goers, STAY AWAY fro...
|May 31
|Boyfriend
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC