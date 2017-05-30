Recent rainfall won't halt Cape water...

Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restrictions

Thursday May 25

After the first significant rain event in more than a month, NBC2 is asking Cape Coral officials how long until once-a-week watering restrictions are lifted from residents. Utilities Director Jeff Pearson said it could take until July for normal watering schedules to be put back in place.

North Fort Myers, FL

