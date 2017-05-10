North Fort Myers Red Bull thief sought
Surveillance images show him running out of the store with a cart full of the energy drinks as an employee tries to stop him. Anyone with information on this man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS .
