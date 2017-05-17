North Fort Myers mom returns home after losing legs
A North Fort Myers mother who lost both her legs when she stopped to help a crash victim on I-75 has returned home. Hagmann and her family will be staying with her mom while work is done at their own home to make it accessible for Hagmann.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|3 min
|Termite
|35
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|8 hr
|Prince John
|27
|Are your kida s toys spying on them?
|10 hr
|Charleneftmyers
|3
|Bridge heights
|14 hr
|Malcolmvella
|1
|Cape man arrested for threatening Lee sheriff
|14 hr
|Jen
|1
|Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le...
|19 hr
|Baffled
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Tue
|LEO 478
|14
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC