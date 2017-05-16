North Fort Myers mom adjusting to new life after losing legs
Hagmann's legs were amputated last month after a car crashed into her near Exit 139 on Interstate 75 as she rendered aid to a driver involved in an earlier crash. She told the driver to get in her car in case another driver lost control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|38 min
|Dixie Ladies
|28
|Property manager pushed for fence at Cape Coral...
|2 hr
|Disgusted
|1
|Pool fences
|3 hr
|Disgusted
|1
|Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le...
|11 hr
|Prince John
|4
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Wed
|Termite
|36
|Are your kida s toys spying on them?
|Wed
|Charleneftmyers
|3
|Bridge heights
|Wed
|Malcolmvella
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC