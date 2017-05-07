North Fort Myers brush fire 100 percent contained
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. The approximately seven-acre brush fire that burned Sunday afternoon on Nalle Grade Road is 100 percent contained, the Bayshore Fire Protection and Rescue Service District said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|6 hr
|Boyfriend
|19
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|6 hr
|Boyfriend
|9
|Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid...
|6 hr
|Boyfriend
|3
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|7 hr
|Boyfriend
|7
|Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig...
|22 hr
|LEO 477
|2
|Edward Lee Gibby
|Mon
|Curious
|1
|Review: Aldesco Investigations (Nov '14)
|May 6
|RV Steve
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC