NFMAA students receive free books
More than 600 K-5 students from the North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts got a great gift to start the week courtesy of the Kiwanis and a local TV station. The students received free books at a book fair, courtesy of the Fort Myers/Edison Kiwanis, ABC-7 and Disney, that they will be able to read and enjoy over the summer.
North Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|18 hr
|clyde
|3
|Review: Aldesco Investigations (Nov '14)
|Sat
|RV Steve
|3
|Good riddance, Club 1527! It was a no good rap...
|May 3
|Tommy
|1
|Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette.
|May 3
|Unhappy
|5
|Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid...
|May 2
|Jealous
|2
|No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more...
|Apr 30
|Obesity stinks
|2
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|Apr 30
|Dannie
|22
