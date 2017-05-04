NFMAA students receive free books

NFMAA students receive free books

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

More than 600 K-5 students from the North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts got a great gift to start the week courtesy of the Kiwanis and a local TV station. The students received free books at a book fair, courtesy of the Fort Myers/Edison Kiwanis, ABC-7 and Disney, that they will be able to read and enjoy over the summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ... 18 hr clyde 3
Review: Aldesco Investigations (Nov '14) Sat RV Steve 3
Good riddance, Club 1527! It was a no good rap... May 3 Tommy 1
Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette. May 3 Unhappy 5
Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid... May 2 Jealous 2
No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more... Apr 30 Obesity stinks 2
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) Apr 30 Dannie 22
See all North Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Fort Myers Forum Now

North Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

North Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,283 • Total comments across all topics: 280,851,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC