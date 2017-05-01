Michelle Graham Announces Bid to Run for House District 79

Currently held by term-limited Republican Matt Caldwell, HD 79 covers Alva, Buckingham, Lehigh Acres, Fort Myers Shores, North Fort Myers, and Olga. "I have been blessed to be able to raise my two sons here in North Fort Myers and own a business that services all of Southwest Florida," said Graham, a Republican from North Fort Myers.

