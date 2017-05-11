Hospital files $150K lien against goo...

Hospital files $150K lien against good Samaritan who lost legs

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: USA Today

Danielle Hagmann, 30, of North Fort Myers, Fla., lost her legs April 23 when she stopped to help a motorist whose vehicle had spun out of control during a rainstorm. Hospital files $150K lien against good Samaritan who lost legs Danielle Hagmann, 30, of North Fort Myers, Fla., lost her legs April 23 when she stopped to help a motorist whose vehicle had spun out of control during a rainstorm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boy lover site (Oct '09) 55 min Foot 5
News Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ... 17 hr Quitcherbeachin 6
Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very... 23 hr Observer 6
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... May 9 ICE Man 12
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... May 9 ICE Man 23
Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid... May 9 Boyfriend 3
Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ... May 9 Boyfriend 7
See all North Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Fort Myers Forum Now

North Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

North Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,965,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC