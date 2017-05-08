Commissioner wants live-work-play are...

Commissioner wants live-work-play area in North Fort Myers

Friday May 5

One Lee County commissioner wants to speed up the process of development in North Fort Myers in hopes of enticing more business to the area. The area in question is along US-41, between Littleton Road and the Caloosahatchee River.

North Fort Myers, FL

