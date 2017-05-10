Caleb's Crusade Against Childhood Cancer fundraiser set for Saturday

As part of its mission to serve the community, Wanted Dead or Alive Towing and Recovery has partnered with area childhood cancer relief organization Caleb's Crusade Against Childhood Cancer to raise funds to support local families who have children affected by cancer. On Saturday, May 13, Wanted Dead or Alive Towing and Recovery will be host a charity truck, car, and bike show at the Lee County Civic center from 2 8: p.m. (11831 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers.

