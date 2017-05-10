Caleb's Crusade Against Childhood Can...

Caleb's Crusade Against Childhood Cancer fundraiser set for Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

As part of its mission to serve the community, Wanted Dead or Alive Towing and Recovery has partnered with area childhood cancer relief organization Caleb's Crusade Against Childhood Cancer to raise funds to support local families who have children affected by cancer. On Saturday, May 13, Wanted Dead or Alive Towing and Recovery will be host a charity truck, car, and bike show at the Lee County Civic center from 2 8: p.m. (11831 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ... 58 min Quitcherbeachin 3
Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very... 14 hr Observer 3
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... 16 hr ICE Man 12
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... 16 hr ICE Man 23
Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid... Tue Boyfriend 3
Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ... Tue Boyfriend 7
Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig... Mon LEO 477 2
See all North Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Fort Myers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Lee County was issued at May 10 at 2:34PM EDT

North Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

North Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,141 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC