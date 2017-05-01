Caldwell makes it official for agricu...

Caldwell makes it official for agriculture commissioner

Setting up a primary battle against fellow lawmaker Denise Grimsley, state Rep. Matt Caldwell announced Monday he will run for agriculture commissioner next year. It was not a surprise because Caldwell, R-North Fort Myers, has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in recent months for a political committee that could play an important role in his campaign.

